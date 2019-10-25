There were days — and not all that long ago — when Kankakee County developers would have been among the last people invited to speak about positive aspects of economic development.
That circumstance is rapidly changing and one of the region’s best-known professionals in the market, Bourbonnais’ Jeff Bennett, managing partner of McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage, recently took part in a panel discussion in Athens, Greece, at the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Global Symposium.
The event was held Sept. 17-19.
“I was sitting with people from around the world. We have a story to tell here that competes with everyone from around the world,” Bennett said.
The story, of course, is headlined by the large manufacturing expansions taking place at CSL Behring and Nucor Steel. But, Bennett said, those are not the only positive points.
He was referring to the growth associated with Van Drunen Farms in Momence, retail growth in Bradley and potential Kankakee Riverfront projects.
“At this event, I had things to say. We are now on the world stage. We must continue to tell this story,” Bennett said.
Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Bennett noted that for not a single second did he ever feel out of the place with the other symposium guests.
He noted at the conference there were real estate leaders from 26 countries in attendance.
The conference offered the opportunity for speakers to discuss key trends in the international real estate market, such as technology, marketing, big data, consumer engagement and the health of the luxury home market.
The keynote speaker at the event was Hamish Taylor, founder of Skills Exchange Network, who discussed the importance of innovation and creating targeted change, while maintaining focus on the customer in a real estate transaction.
“We are charged with determining what it means to be a world class community,” Bennett added. “We do have a small-town mindset, but let’s embrace it. But within this small-town feel, we have world-class companies.”
Bennett said the challenge for the Kankakee County region is to take this massive amount of momentum and determine what the county lifestyle can be.
“We are at the crossroad, I believe. It’s up to us to decide where we go from here,” he said.
Perhaps like many regions, Kankakee County people might be the most difficult to convince that the needle here is pointed up.
“Local industry has found this to be a hard-working place. We need to be proud of that,” Bennett said.
He said he was also proud to tell “our’’ story on the platform.
He said other panelists shared similar stories. He said the one word most often spoken was the word “momentum.”
“I’ve become a student of momentum. When it’s gong in the right direction, it’s very powerful. We have a great opportunity ahead of us to use this momentum.”
The recent 2020 College & University Ranking came out and listed the top 500 schools across the United States. While many notable Illinois schools did not make the list, a few local institutions most certainly did.
Of the Top 500, the highest-ranking Illinois school was Northwestern University in Evanston, which came in as the ninth-highest ranked institution of higher learning in the U.S.
What might surprise some local people, but shouldn’t, is that Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais was ranked the 180th best university in the U.S. Governors State University in University Park was ranked only a few steps behind at 186.
Schools were scored on a wide variety of factors in six categories. The categories are: admission rate; student-faculty ratio; on-campus crime; gender and racial diversity; graduation rate; and post-attendance median salary.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology scored the highest at 78.38.
Among some Illinois schools, Northwestern’s score was 73.57. The University of Chicago scored 72.36; Illinois Institute of Technology, 64.57; University of Illinois, 63.55; and University of Illinois-Springfield, 62.57.
ONU’s score is 60.41. GSU is 60.27.
Illinois schools such as Southern Illinois University, Illinois State University, Eastern Illinois University and Northern Illinois University were not listed.
