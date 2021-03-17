KANKAKEE — A refined East Riverwalk plan will be unveiled at a virtual riverfront development meeting on Monday.
The Kankakee Riverfront Society, the nonprofit organization spearheading The Currents of Kankakee riverfront project, which includes the transformation of the downtown Kankakee riverfront, will host the Zoom event, set to begin at 7 p.m. Monday.
The revised plan will be presented by the riverfront society and the Hitchcock Design Group, the consulting team spearheading the creation of the walk.
This will be third of four public events associated with the preliminary design of the East Riverwalk.
The East Riverwalk is the working name for the first, 1-acre segment of The Currents of Kankakee, the new riverfront district first described in the 2018 Kankakee Riverfront Master Plan.
The riverwalk is planned for the southeast corner of South Schuyler Avenue and East River Street and targets three properties the city acquired in the fall of 2020.
Based on public outreach, input from the riverfront society and public feedback from the November 2020 virtual open house, Hitchcock has refined the East Riverwalk concept. This concept will be put on display Monday.
Discussion will also focus on estimated costs, capital and operational funding, as well as an implementation timeline for this portion of the project.
The presenters will summarize and respond to viewers’ written questions at the end of the program.
Following input from the open house, the riverfront society and the consultants will finalize the East Riverwalk concept for presentation to the Kankakee City Council’s Economic Development Committee on March 25.
“Based on feedback from community leaders, local organizations and the general public, we know how much this initiative means to our future,” said Staci Wilken, chairwoman for the riverfront society.
The public can access the event online at bit.ly/KankakeeRiverwalk or by calling in at 312-626-6799 and using meeting ID 879 6461 5877.
