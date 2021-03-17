If you go

• WHAT: Unveiling of refined East Riverwalk plan during virtual meeting

• WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday, March 22

• WHO: Hosted by Kankakee Riverfront Society, the nonprofit organization spearheading The Currents of Kankakee riverfront project. Virtual event will be open to the public.

• HOW TO ATTEND: The public can access the virtual event at bit.ly/KankakeeRiverwalk or by calling in at 312-626-6799 and using meeting ID 879 6461 5877.

• QUESTIONS? The presenters will summarize and respond to viewers' written questions at the end of the program.