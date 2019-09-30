Kankakee Community College is addressing dating violence through a “Red Flag” awareness campaign beginning this week. Red Flag Campaign events are open to the public.
Events include:
• Today, Sept. 30, noon to 1 p.m., KCC Iroquois Room — Harbor House executive director Jenny Schoenwetter will present “Dating Violence: How it Impacts you.” Learn about dating violence, red flags to watch for, how to help a friend in an abusive relationship and more. Refreshments will be available.
• Tuesday, Oct. 1, noon to 1 p.m., KCC Conference Hall — Kankakee County state’s attorney Jim Rowe, Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault representative Kerrie Blanton and Harbor House representatives will conduct a domestic violence panel discussion covering various cases. There will be time for questions. Refreshments will be available.
• Wednesday, Oct. 2 — “Wear Red Day” where staff and students are encouraged to wear red in support of domestic violence awareness.
• Thursday, Oct. 3, noon to 2 p.m, KCC Auditorium — Movie showing of “A Better Man” which highlights the healing and revelation that can happen for everyone involved when men take responsibility for their abuse. Harbor House and KC-CASA representatives will lead a discussion after the film. Refreshments will be available.
For more information about the campaign, call Laura Gardner at 815-802-8513 or visit http://bit.ly/kccredflag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!