Daily Journal staff report
The American Red Cross says it has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30% after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis, according to a news release. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed. Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need.
All those who come to give through May 31 received a special Red Cross T-shirt by mail. And thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed life-saving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”
Red Cross officials say that each of their blood drives and donation centers follow the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Iroquois County
Ashkum: 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 16 at Ashkum Coliseum, 117 E. Main St.
Watseka: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25 at American Legion Post 23, S. 4th St.
Kankakee County
Bourbonnais: noon to 6 p.m. June 4, 11, 18 and 25 at The Annex, 1690 Newtowne Drive
Kankakee: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 at Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St.
Will County
Mokena: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at Parker Road Bible Church, 18512 Parker Road
Romeoville: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 and 25 at Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 W. Romeo Road
Donor eligibility
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
