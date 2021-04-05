The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood.
This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank you, those who give blood or platelets through April 15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
Every day — even during a pandemic — patients like Ashley Byers rely on lifesaving blood products. In April 2016, Byers experienced a life-threatening pregnancy complication and required 121 units of blood as doctors fought to save her life.
“Without blood donations, I would not have survived the medical emergency I experienced after giving birth to my daughter,” said Byers in a news release. “As was seen with my situation, a single emergency can cause a massive shortage of blood products. I, along with my family, am truly grateful to all of the blood donors, the American Red Cross and the amazing medical team who saved my life.”
COVID-19 information for donors is available at redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/covid-19-antibody-testing.
