The American Red Cross and “Wonder Woman 1984” are joining forces to save the day for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions.
The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented supply challenges, according to a press release. Additionally, despite states lifting stay-at-home orders and reopening, many blood drives at businesses and community organizations continue to be canceled as these locations remain closed or restrict the number of individuals at any location.
“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July.
“Blood donors have a unique super power — lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”
According to the Red Cross, every 2 seconds someone in the United States needs blood, including kids battling cancer, accident victims being raced into emergency rooms, and new moms with complicated childbirths. Just three three out of 100 Americans donate blood.
As part of the partnership, the Red Cross is organizing a prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film due to hit theaters nationwide on Oct. 2. Those who donate blood in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic “Wonder Woman 1984” movie prop replica package, which includes the golden lasso and a pair of gauntlets, identical to those used in the film.
Now is the time to help patients fight back. If you are feeling well, please make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
