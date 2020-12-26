COVID-19 canceled the annual holiday party of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, but it did not cancel its members’ determination to do something positive.
The annual holiday party, a longtime tradition, includes a raffle and auction designed to raise money for local non-profits. The party may have been gone, but the Realtors and their supporters still raised more than $6,000 and collected enough food for local pantries to fill a pickup truck.
“It was our opportunity to help the community,” said Tina Franklin, executive officer of KIFAR. “Realtors have been fortunate to be able to work at a time when so many others have lost their jobs.”
Franklin says that when it came time to plan the holiday party, she thought she could not safely bring everyone together because of the pandemic. So, Franklin called the event sponsors, who were unanimous about turning their sponsorships into charitable donations for the year. The annual holiday party is sponsored by various local businesses, including real estate firms, banks, title companies and home inspectors. KIFAR has 305 members, of which 245 are Realtors.
Together they raised $3,000, which was donated to The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and hospice organizations in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
KIFAR members then raised another $3,000 to give to local food pantries. Many contributed the funds they would have spent at the annual charitable auction — and then some. Franklin worked with the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Eastern Illinois Food Bank to distribute those foods to pantries in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties.
Along with the cash, members were challenged to “Fill the Ford” — Franklin’s pickup truck — with food items for the pantries. They did so. Franklin and Chip Chappell of Speckman Realty Real Living, the president of KIFAR, drove around to offices Dec. 10 and 11, picking up the food. The flatbed of the Ford was covered, along with stuffed space in the interior.
