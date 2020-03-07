Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge knows the upcoming 2020 Census is vital for his village and Pembroke Township as a whole.
“We definitely are trying to get the word out,” Hodge said. “We need to have every man, woman and child counted. This helps with infrastructure and many other areas.
“We need every dollar we can get,” he said, referring to federal funding allocation which is determined in part by results of the U.S. Census.
Based on the latest census estimates (for 2014-2018), 1,784 people live in 715 households in the tract (count area) that includes Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township. Based on the 2010 Census, this area is considered one of the hardest areas to count in the U.S.
According to Census Bureau data from 2010, only 68.4 percent of the tract’s households mailed back their 2010 census questionnaire, requiring more costly and more difficult in-person follow up to count the remaining 31.6 percent.
They are predicting the area will provide another low response score for the 2020 Census. They are looking at 30.1 percent, which means 69.9 percent of this tract’s households are projected to fill out the 2020 Census questionnaire on their own.
When mailers are sent out in the coming days, 94.5 percent of the houses in the tract will receive a letter, the another 5.5 percent will be hand delivered.
Kankakee
The city of Kankakee has a pocket the Census Bureau deems hard to count. Its borders are East Merchant Street on the north, East Maple Street on the south, South Evergreen Avenue on the west and South Sibley Avenue on the east.
In the 2010 Census, this area and the tract it is located in had only 63.2 percent of households mail back their questionnaire. This tract is also considered one of the hardest to count in the country.
Bourbonnais
Another hard to count pocket in the county includes an area in Bourbonnais near the campus of Olivet Nazarene University. It is an area of apartments that the university bought and uses for student housing.
While it is considered a hard count area, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said the village and Olivet officials work together to get the people counted.
“The university did a very good job with the [2010] Census. We will be in touch with them again,” Schore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!