KANKAKEE — A public “Kankakee Community Rally” seeking justice for the slain George Floyd and other black lives lost at the hands of law enforcement has been set for 6 p.m. today at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.
“I am here to declare that black and Hispanic lives are just as important and meaningful as white lives,” noted Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, in a preview of his remarks.
The rally will focus on the black and brown people in Illinois who have been victimized even unto death by a system of injustice and racism. The rally is against racism and police brutality which has spread across America, Pace said.
The public is invited.
In addition to Pace, several officials and residents are scheduled to speak. Among them are community member Verlon Jordan, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, Hispanic Partnership of Kankakee County president Natalie Ojeda, Kankakee Police Deputy Chief Willie Hunt, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps, Bradley Police Lt. Robert Mason and community member Claudia Noe.
The event site opens at 5 p.m. and the program is to begin at 6 p.m.
