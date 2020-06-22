KANKAKEE — About 20 people marched east on Court Street from the Kankakee County Courthouse on Saturday during a Unity March organized by The Church of Kankakee.
Community organizer Dan Harris led chants as the group marched around several blocks that day, with the main message echoing “One body, one voice, one message.”
