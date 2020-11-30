Here’s a local Christmas tradition rolling on despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the 13th year in a row, the Kankakee Model Railroad Club is selling a locally themed HO train car. Proceeds support the operating model train layouts at the Kankakee Railroad Museum, located at the north end of the city’s railroad depot.
This year’s car is a Kankakee and Seneca cattle car, which can be purchased in kit form for $25 or completely assembled for $30. The HO car sale is the club’s only fundraiser.
The railroad museum is temporarily closed. To order either version, call longtime club member Jim Schwade at 815-953-4694. He’ll deliver the car to your home or business. The club ordered 150 kits and has sold about 15 so far. When they’re gone, they’re gone.
The Kankakee and Seneca car is the first “cattle car” in the club’s sequence. It is also the second time the club has marketed a car from a Kankakee railroad. A green Kankakee Beaverville and Southern grain hopper was manufactured several years ago.
The Kankakee and Seneca was a short line that started in 1882. It connected the tracks of the Big Four with the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific, running from Kankakee to the LaSalle County town of Seneca. While the line mostly moved freight, it did provide limited passenger service — just once a day — to such towns as Bonfield, Union Hill and Essex. The line was closed in 1933 during the Great Depression.
Schwade says the club annually votes on the year’s car. The cars honor local businesses, either past or present, with a history. Past cars have included the Kankakee (meat) Packing Company, Radeke (beer) Brewery, Panozzo Produce, Bear Brand Hosiery, Kankakee Ice, Gohlke Coal, Shaeffer Piano, Maple Lawn Dairy, the Kankakee Beaverville and Southern, and Kankakee Foundry. The 2019 car was a boxcar honoring the Daily Journal.
About half of those cars are sold out. Beside this year’s car, others still available include the Bear Brand, Gohlke Coal, Shaeffer Piano, The Daily Journal, and the Kankakee Beaverville and Southern.
The cars are perfectly suited to run on a working HO layout or can be parked on a bookshelf as a unique Kankakee souvenir.
Schwade says the club closed the museum two weeks ago in response to Gov. JB Pritzker’s latest mitigation order. The museum had been operating with a “mask” order, but members decided it wasn’t wise to stay open.
The club runs three layouts: N Scale (the smallest), HO, and O Scale (the size of Lionel trains). Funds raised from the car sales keep the layouts running. The layouts are a continual work in progress with numerous Illinois and local touches in their modeling. The club has about 50 members.
Normally open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum is staffed by club volunteers. The club seeks a $2 offering from adults, but no one with children is turned away from the layouts. If you chip in the $2, the club will include a tour of the neighboring passenger car and caboose and the restored Kankakee Trolley.
Schwade says that as many as 30 people might tour during a typical summertime weekend, fewer in the winter.
