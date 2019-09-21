Daily Journal staff report
For the sixth consecutive year, law enforcement agencies across the state of Illinois will promote vehicle and pedestrian safety around railroad tracks and trains during Rail Safety Week, which is taking place this Sunday through Saturday (Sept. 22-28).
A focal point of the weeklong observance is an effort known as Operation Clear Track. Led by Amtrak Police, Operation Clear Track is the largest single railroad safety operation in the United States.
Police visit hundreds of railroad crossings at high incident locations. Law enforcement officials enforce grade crossing and trespassing laws. They write tickets and issue warnings to violators. They also distribute cards with railroad safety tips to the public.
“We know that Operation Clear Track is raising awareness of rail safety in communities big and small,”Amtrak Police Chief Neil Trugman said. “Our law enforcement partners play a key role in reminding citizens to be cautious near crossings, and not to trespass along the tracks. It’s a critical component of Rail Safety Week and helps build relationships between law enforcement officers and the public.”
According to 2018 statistics, there were 2,214 railroad crossing collisions (4.3 percent increase from 2017) involving motor vehicles nationwide, which resulted in over 560 injuries and more than 170 fatalities.
In 2018, there were more than 109 railroad crossing collisions in Illinois involving motor vehicles; these collisions resulted in 34 injuries and 17 fatalities.
In addition, there were 44 trespassing incidents on railroad property in Illinois, which resulted in 18 injuries and 26 fatalities.
Illinois ranked second in the nation in grade crossing fatalities and fifth in the nation in trespassing fatalities for 2018.
When crossing railroad tracks, motorists must always obey the law and be aware of their surroundings.
It is against the law to stop your vehicle on the railroad tracks and anywhere within the highway-rail grade crossing. Highway-rail grade crossings are typically marked by white stop lines located on the pavement in advance of the crossing, and if not marked by white stop lines, the highway-rail grade crossing extends from protective gate arm to protective gate arm.
Also remember it is against the law for pedestrians to go around a protective gate or disobey warning lights or bells.
More information can be found at oli.org.
