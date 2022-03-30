KANKAKEE — It was written in black and white. It was not hidden. It was upfront.
And, incredibly, it still exists on some property records today.
“It is further ... agreed by the parties that neither the said parties, nor any subsequent owners of said premises, or any part thereof, shall at any time hereafter sell the same to any Negro or person of African descent, or any other than member of the Caucasian race.”
That paragraph is from a Kankakee County property deed still on record in the Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds’ office.
It is a situation, however, that will not exist for much longer.
County Recorder Lori Gadbois is helping undertake the task of purging county property records of racially discriminatory and restrictive deeds and covenants that were used to advance segregation.
This language would prevent the sale, transfer or rental of property to specific racial, ethnic or religious groups.
The deeds and covenants were authored decades ago, some perhaps more than 100 years ago.
A state law, which took effect Jan. 1, set forth a process for property owners to submit a petition requesting redaction of the unlawful restrictive covenants.
Gadbois has initiated an internal review of property records to identify deeds that contain such unlawful restrictions.
While the process to remove the unacceptable language must be initiated by the property owner, there are resources available through the recorder’s office to assist them. Property owners may obtain a copy of their property’s chain of title to search for the unlawful covenants by visiting the recorder’s office or hiring a title company to do a complete title search.
If a property owner discovers an unlawful restriction on their property, they may begin the process necessary to correct the deed — through a Restrictive Covenant Modification Petition found in the forms tab at K3CountyRecorder.com.
“We want to make this as easy and streamlined of a process as possible. Racial covenants may no longer be enforceable, but they are a painful relic of segregation, racism and discrimination in all of its worst forms,” Gadbois said.
She said there are parcels in Kankakee County with covenants that sought to prohibit African-Americans, non-Whites, those of Jewish ethnicity and faith, and others from owning or renting property.
To aid this clearing process, Gadbois will ask the Kankakee County Board to waive the $10 recording fee for changed deeds.
“While these modifications cannot undo the historical impact of such ignorance, we will be a better county without them in our records going forward,” Gadbois said.
For more information on the initiative and process, contact the recorder’s office at 815-937-2980.
Gadbois noted that in 1948 the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Shelley v. Kraemer ruled that racially restrictive covenants violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.
“Seventy-four years later, we finally have the ability to remove these covenants for all time,” she said.
Asked how many documents may contain such language, she could only state “a fair amount.”
She noted there are more than 55,000 property parcels within Kankakee County. She noted that the majority of the ill-worded deeds are likely those connected to platted subdivisions. There are more than 200 subdivisions within the county.
“We are better today and so beyond racially restricted covenants and deeds,” she added. “This is America. If you want to buy a home and live in a certain area, that is your right.”
Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, said language like this should give some idea as to what certain people had to endure.
“This shows what people had to overcome. Can you imagine that taking place? That is not that long ago,” Pace said, adding there are still instances that happen today where people are steered away from being in certain neighborhoods.
He noted the NAACP, through the South Suburban Housing Center, sends in prospective homebuyers — equal in every way except the color of their skin — when potential issues are raised.
Regarding the issue with rectifying property deeds, Pace said, “better late than never.”
