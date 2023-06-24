Our view: A positive sign (copy) (copy) (copy)

A sign welcomes visitors entering the city of Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

KANKAKEE — QuikTrip Corporation, a Tulsa, Okla.-based petroleum and convenience store company, recently purchased just over 4.25 acres on Kankakee’s south side.

The company has acquired 10 parcels for an estimated $906,000. The property includes the now-vacant Gas Depot site just north of the U.S. Route 45/52 and RiverStone Parkway intersection immediately north of the Interstate 57 interchange at mile marker 308.

Property acquired stretches to the shuttered RiverStone Conference property immediately west of the Hilton Garden Inn.

