When the clock struck midnight Thursday, nothing magical happened. We still reside in the same place and our goals, aspirations, problems and challenges remained.
Putting the year 2020 behind us — a year unlike any other that we have personally experienced — may be the first step needed to clear our collective mind and open our door to what potential awaits.
With vaccines for the general public on the way and with a renewed sense of what should be valued, what should be cherished, 2021 begins with as great of a sense of optimism than perhaps any year.
The Daily Journal set out to gauge the mindset of numerous community members: What are their thoughts, their hopes, their dreams as 2021 begins? And just as important, what lessons were learned from 2020?
