Purse Palooza proceeds distributed

The Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health, Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Project Re:Cycle recently received proceeds from the Daily Journal and Lifestyles of Kankakee County’s Purse Palooza fundraiser.
About 250 people attended the inaugural event held Oct. 17 at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee. The event’s live and silent auction items helped raise the funds for the four local nonprofit organizations.
The Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health in Kankakee is a comprehensive outpatient behavioral health agency that provides mental health services to children, adolescents and adults.
Because the Helen Wheeler Center is focused solely on patient care, many everyday items are overlooked, such as client chairs and educational materials.
Purse Palooza proceeds totaling about $5,000 were distributed to the center to help purchase these items.
Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center and Rincon Family Services in Kankakee provide programs and resources for substance use/abuse and addiction. Event proceeds totaling about $5,000 will go toward the purchase of a new van used to transport clients.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is dedicated to building, assembling and delivering bunk beds to children and families in need. Proceeds from the sale of sweet treats during the event, totally $1,480, went directly to the organization to fund building more beds and to purchase more tools used on build days.
Project Re:Cycle repairs discarded or unused bicycles and donates them back to the community. During Purse Palooza, Tern of the Wheel and Project Re:Cycle hosted a special silent auction basket and a bike that went for $750.
Project Re:Cycle will use those funds to purchase quality parts to fix the 550 bicycles that need repairs and to purchase another tool bench for a fourth repair station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!