Lifestyles of Kankakee County will host a Purse Palooza fundraiser to benefit four local nonprofit organizations chosen through a community-wide survey.
The fundraiser provides the community a chance to support Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Project Re: Cycle.
Purse Palooza takes place 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 17, at the Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. It will feature live and silent auction items, each complete with a designer purse. The event also includes raffles, food, a cash bar and entertainment by Matt Yeager and The South Side Social Club.
Purse Palooza recipients:
• Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center provides programs and resources for substance use/abuse and the disease of addiction. Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health provides outpatient and home-based psychiatric services to children, adolescents and adults. Duane Dean and Helen Wheeler Center will receive proceeds from the live and silent auction items.
• Sleep in Heavenly Peace is dedicated to building, assembling and delivery of bunk beds to children and families in need. During Purse Palooza, special sweet treats will be sold. Those who purchase a sweet treat provided by Pattycakes Cupcakery will be entered to win a $1,000 diamond pendant necklace courtesy of Crescent Jewelers in Frankfort. Proceeds from the sweet treat sales will go directly to Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
• Project Re:Cycle repairs discarded or unused bicycles and donates them back to the community. During Purse Palooza, the Daily Journal will have a special silent auction basket with proceeds going to Project Re:Cycle.
Tickets cost $50 each, and only 250 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be purchased at daily-journal.com/pursepalooza.
The organizations chosen will receive 100 percent of the proceeds. Help Lifestyles of Kankakee County help others throughout Kankakee County.
