SAINT ANNE — The long-running Saint Anne Pumpkin Fest has been canceled for 2020 with the hopes of the community event returning in 2021, according to a Facebook post.
“It is with a heavy heart that the Pumpkin Fest Committee announces there will not be a 2020 Pumpkin Fest,” the post read. “During these unprecedented times, we understand that local businesses and families are being financially impacted, therefore we will not be able to fundraisers as we have in years past.
“We will continue to work in the near future on fundraising opportunities to ensure we can have a great Pumpkin Fest in 2021. We thank you all for your understanding and continued support of our beloved Pumpkin Fest. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to us.”
The 2019 Pumpkin Fest was held the weekend of Sept. 21-22, and it was the 31st consecutive year the event was celebrated.
Earlier that year, there was a possibility the Saint Anne Pumpkin Fest would end, but a handful of volunteers stepped up to ensure it continued.
“We have great childhood memories from the festival, and we wanted to keep the tradition going,” Savannah Blake said at the time. Blake is festival director along with Laura Wendt. “The festival provides a great opportunity to keep our small town together.”
The festival had been on the verge of becoming a thing of the past as its two longtime coordinators, Bob Hubert and Barb Deneau, announced after the 2018 Pumpkin Fest that they would be stepping away after coordinating the event for nine years. But Blake, Wendt and a handful of volunteers stepped up in February 2019.
Saint Anne’s signature event, the festival was previous held annually in late September, but in recent years it has been held the same weekend as Manteno’s OktoberFest — one of Kankakee County’s popular community events. The 2019 Pumpkin Fest was held the weekend before the Manteno Oktoberfest.
