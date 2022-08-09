Cobb Park Kankakee

Cobb Park in Kankakee will be the location for the 2nd Ward community meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

KANKAKEE — Public safety will be the topic of discussion at the 2nd Ward community meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Cobb Park in the Riverview subdivision.

David Baron, a 2nd Ward alderman, said Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe are slated to be on hand for the meeting as well.

Baron said the 2nd Ward has had previous meetings such as this, but there is no question public safety is on the minds of many Kankakee residents.

