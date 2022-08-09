KANKAKEE — Public safety will be the topic of discussion at the 2nd Ward community meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Cobb Park in the Riverview subdivision.
David Baron, a 2nd Ward alderman, said Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe are slated to be on hand for the meeting as well.
Baron said the 2nd Ward has had previous meetings such as this, but there is no question public safety is on the minds of many Kankakee residents.
The city has experienced a dramatic upswing in homicides within the past six or so weeks as there have been numerous shootings within the city limits.
To date in 2022, the city has seen seven homicides. Five of these homicides have taken place since late June.
Baron said the meeting, slated to be only one hour, will allow for 2nd Ward residents to voice concerns regarding this recent violence and listen to information from public safety officials.
Baron and fellow 2nd Ward Alderman Mike O’Brien anticipate 30-40 residents to attend.
While there have been numerous acts of violence within the city — most notably a triple-homicide in the 5th Ward in the 600 block of West Merchant Street — Baron said there is no singular incident which prompted this gathering.
“I get the sense that this is what people are talking about. There is an uptick in shootings city wide. We have seen more tagging [graffiti],” he said. “This is our effort to engage our entire ward.”
Baron said if residents have ideas or suggestions, leadership would listen.
He said Passwater will also discuss measures which appear to be taking some root in dealing with crime.
“This is an ongoing conversation,” he said.
Baron has also experienced a personal issue with this subject. Last month, a loaded handgun was found discarded in some shrubbery near his home. He stressed that discovery is not the reason for the meeting.
At last week’s Kankakee City Council meeting some council members pressed the administration as to what strategies they are using to curb this summer’s violence.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.