Protesters moving through Kankakee County

6:25 p.m.
The crowd gathered in Bourbonnais has dispersed. Several protesters are carpooling away from scene, many heading back toward Kankakee.
6 p.m.
There is now a large gathering at Village Hall in Bourbonnais. The crowd has grown to 300 people.
5 p.m.
Scanner traffic indicates a crowd of protesters area heading back west on North Street. There is no a police presence in the area.
Also, the Kankakee County Sheriff Department has issued a statement asking residents to stay home.
"As Kankakee County begins to encounter multiple reports of civil unrest in our immediate area, law enforcement officials from police agencies countywide are requesting area residents to temporarily stay-at-home while police deal with the incidents-at-hand.
"While we are aware of multiple reports of rumors, particularly on social media, we currently have no reports of any lootings or shootings in Kankakee County and all large-group gatherings appear to have remained peaceful at this time.
"We advise our area residents and motorists that there is an additional police presence in our area to assure the safety of our communities. We will continue to update the community as information becomes available and as the situation evolves. We encourage everyone to monitor local news and official police social media pages for updated and factual information."
4:50 p.m.
Around 100 people were laying down on their stomachs with their hands behind their backs as if in handcuffs in the intersection of North Street and Route 50 in Bradley. Meanwhile protesters chanted "Black Lives Matter."
4:40 p.m.
A pawn shop at Washington and Court streets in Kankakee has been burglarized by multiple subjects wearing masks. Van fled east on Court Street.
The BP gas station has closed on Main Street NW in Bourbonnais.
4:16 p.m.
Police scanner traffic indicates individuals with masks and hoodies were attempting to get into the Northfield Square Mall in Bradley. Police were able to disperse the group.
The Bradley Fire Department was called to a report of a car on fire in a parking lot near North Street and Kinzie Avenue in Bradley. It was an engine fire due to a radiator problem and in no way related to the current protests.
Blain's Farm & Fleet on Route 50 in Bradley has closed for the evening.
3:30 p.m.
A protest that started with about 30 people around 11 a.m. in Bourbonnais near the police station made its way to Kankakee by 3:30 p.m. and had grown to more than 150 people. At 4 p.m. the crowd had left the county courthouse and is moving east.
Many rally participates were livestreaming to social media calling on supporters to join them in the protest against the death of George Floyd who was killed during an arrest Monday in Minneapolis.
A Daily Journal photographer that has been with the rally since it's started says the crowd has been peaceful and any signs of uproar along the way to Kankakee have been quickly self-policed by the protesters themselves. When two people began to fight, dozens of protesters raced to break it up. A man from Chicago begin speaking to the crowd but was quickly shut down by others when he mentioned supporting the burning of Chicago.
The moving rally had a police escort, with police shutting down intersections ahead of group. At 2:20 p.m. the group had reached the Kankakee County Courthouse and Court Street was closed between Schulyer and Harrison avenues. For the most part, the protesters were sitting still on the ground.
Locations around Kankakee County are seeing a police presence this afternoon and officials are encouraging business owners in some areas to close their stores for the day. Around 3 p.m. police were in position at Target and Bradley Commons, while Meijer was closed down at 3:30 p.m.
