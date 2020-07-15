KANKAKEE — Morning Star and Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center will be giving way Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) packages which include a mask, gloves, and hand sanitizer. The items will be available from noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 17 in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
The drive-thru service will be on a first come-first served basis.
For more information, call project leader Mary Archie at 815-295-1321.
