BOURBONNAIS — Deciding on a college or university to attend is a daunting choice under normal circumstances, but the coronavirus pandemic has added another level of uncertainty for many prospective students.
Some are having to choose an institution to attend without ever stepping foot on campus.
While traditional campus tours are taking a back seat to the pandemic, prospective students considering Olivet Nazarene University were able to check out the campus from their cars and on their phones during a drive-thru tour Saturday.
A total of 76 cars containing about 250 people toured campus, including 45 high school seniors, 31 high school juniors and a few transfer students.
About 40 faculty and staff stood along the path to answer questions about programs and offerings at the university. As visitors stopped at different locations along the route, they were instructed to watch virtual tour clips exploring the interiors of the buildings, from residence halls and academic buildings to the Centennial Chapel.
At the end of the tour, two buildings were open for visitors to walk though while wearing masks and social distancing.
Erinn Proehl, director of alumni and university relations, said the university usually has lots of campus visits in March and April, but virtual tours and Zoom meetings with faculty and admissions staff have taken their place during the pandemic.
“Those [virtual tours] are going really well, but it’s still tough to make a decision about where you want to go in the fall, or even next year if you’re a junior, without coming to campus,” he said. “We realized we needed a creative option that still follows all the guidelines to get students on campus.”
Proehl said fall enrollment will likely be down next year, but he isn’t anticipating a dramatic decrease.
More drive-thru tours are a possibility, but the hope is that the state will allow more flexibility during the summer and students will be able to visit and meet faculty while social distancing, Proehl said.
“We had a few [visitors] that said they were planning to commute, but now being on campus, there’s no way they are going to miss out,” he said.
University spokeswoman Lauren Beatty said the virtual tour component was launched around the end of April to help prospective students get a feel for the campus while restrictions prevent traditional visits.
“We really do believe that having people come on the campus gives them a better perspective,” she said. “They can see themselves here, whether that’s as a student, as a parent, as a potential transfer student, whatever their journey looks like.”
The university is planning to open campus in the fall with on-campus classes and activities, according to a statement from President John Bowling.
Coaches and teams also plan to participate in fall sports in accordance with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
In reopening campus, the university will follow federal and state safety guidelines and look to its emergency management team to continually evaluate procedures and decisions, according to the statement.
“I anticipate welcoming a strong class of incoming freshmen and transfer students to campus for the start of the fall semester,” Bowling said. “Nearly all of our returning students have already completed their registration for next year and we are all expecting a thriving on-campus experience.”
