Deb Baron is director of Project Sun, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

KANKAKEE — Debra Baron was composed and relieved after the Kankakee County Board voted 16-6 on Tuesday to place a .25% countywide retail sales tax referendum on the April 4 ballot.

“The work starts now because we know the burden to get the voters to approve this,” said Baron, director of Project Sun, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

Baron and a coalition of community mental health care advocates are seeking the 25-cent sales tax that will generate about $3 million annually to be dedicated solely for mental health services for county residents.

