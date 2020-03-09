SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Jason Barickman has introduced a bill aimed at giving some financial relief to volunteer firefighters and EMTs.
Barickman, R-Bloomington, and Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago, are co-sponsors of the measure, which creates a $500 tax credit that qualifying volunteer firefighters and EMTs can claim when they file their Illinois income taxes. Because it is a credit and not a deduction, it will provide a direct reduction in the amount of taxes owed, or potentially even increase their tax refund.
The lawmakers filed the bill to help volunteer firefighters and EMTs pay for expenses that often include things such as medical and fire equipment, training, licensing, and insurance. They also hope that by reducing the financial burden of volunteering, the legislation can help local fire departments to recruit new volunteers to bolster their efforts at protecting the public.
“Volunteer firefighters and EMTs put their lives on the line for us with little or no pay of any kind, even though they have to pay equipment and training costs,” Barickman said. “This legislation will help offset some of their costs and hopefully make it easier to do their job, which is to protect all of us.”
Barickman’s 53rd District includes Iroquois, Ford and Livingston counties. He said talking with volunteer fire department chiefs in the district led him to propose the bill.
“There is concern about state and fire marshal mandates that are putting more of a burden on firefighters and EMTs. It results in some who decide not to be a volunteer,” Barickman said.
Grant Park Deputy Fire Chief Matt Shronts said it costs $500 for an individual to attend the Fire Academy. Further training can cost anywhere from $500 to $2,000, he said. EMS programs are now college-level courses.
“Sixteen years ago, when I was going for my paramedics certification, there were grants and scholarships. That is no longer there,” Shronts said.
Depending on the department, paid on-call volunteer firefighters receive between $10 to $16 per call, Limestone Deputy Fire Chief Austyn Bruno said.
“You could be on a call for 12 hours, and that is what you get,” Bruno said.
Both Shronts and Bruno see the bill as a step in the right direction but say there is more that needs to be done to help ease the economic burden, as well as keep men and women in the departments.
“Any incentive that can be offered to serve is a right thing,” Bruno said.
Limestone and Grant Park along with Bourbonnais Fire Protection District each have a tax increase referendum on the March 17 ballot.
Federal and state mandates, as well as upgrading aging equipment are among reasons for the referendum. Solving staffing is another critical area the added taxes would be used.
