KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police Department Officer Jose Martinez's recent promotion made history as he is the first Hispanic sergeant in the department.
The rank has been a long-term goal for Martinez, who has served with the department for 14 years, according to a KPD news release.
"Growing up as a kid here, there were not very many Hispanic police officers in Kankakee," Martinez said.
The fact that the department is now starting to reflect its diverse community shows that it is growing, he said.
"My goal is to be able to show our youth that just because you are from Kankakee doesn’t mean you can’t stay here and make a difference," he said.
Martinez attended Kankakee High School through his junior year and graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
Martinez then earned his associate degree in criminal justice from Kankakee Community College before serving four years in the United States Army.
Martinez started his career with the KPD in 2006. He worked as a school resource officer, and he served on the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group and as a field training officer.
Martinez also has experience in hostage and crisis negotiation, as well as, the Tactical Response Team.
“This news is exciting because I’ve seen Sgt. Martinez through his whole career," Deputy Chief Willie Hunt said in the release. "He worked for me as a school resource officer and he is a very active officer. He will also continue to show our youth who may one day want to follow in his footsteps that there is a chance and there is room for growth in our community.”
Chief Frank Kosman added that he looks forward to Martinez' next chapter as a leader in the department.
“Sgt. Martinez has been a great asset to our department and has been a very proactive police officer by engaging our community," Kosman said.
Mayor Chastity Wells-Armstrong said in the release that Martinez's promotion is a "historic moment" in the city.
“Sergeant Martinez once shared with me that becoming the city’s first Hispanic sergeant was a goal for him that he wanted to achieve, and I am proud to see this day come for him," she said. "He has earned this promotion through his hard work, relationship building with youth and his proactive approach to serving this community."
She added that the city will "continue to prioritize diversity within our police department in response to the expectations of a growing community.”
Sergeant Martinez credits his family being here as being one of his biggest motivations to contribute to making the community better. He has been married to his wife, Ursula Martinez, for 16 years and the two are raising their three daughters in the community, Waverly Martinez, Evita Martinez and Sofia Martinez.
