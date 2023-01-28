Pembroke Township celebration (copy)

State and local leaders cut the ribbon in celebration on Monday at Lorenzo Smith Elementary School regarding natural gas service finally coming to Pembroke Township. 

 Courtesy of IL GOP

As people entered Lorenzo Smith School Jan. 23, a propane gas truck was making a delivery.

The irony being those attending were there for the Promise to Pembroke event to celebrate construction underway to offer natural gas service.

Within a year, the school will be heated by natural gas, and residents of the village of Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township will have the choice to connect to the service.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

