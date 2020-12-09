Daily Journal staff report
Project SUN is hosting two free presentations in December on the topic of grief and loss during the holidays — one for young adults and another for parents and caregivers.
Project SUN’s “Let’s Talk: Breaking the Silence” conversation series for young adults will focus on grief and loss during the holiday season. Young adults ages 16-21 in Kankakee County are invited to learn about and discuss handling the loss of a loved one because of death, broken personal relationships, parental separation/divorce and isolation and other forms of loss.
The session will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Participants will receive a $25 gift card. To register, go to bit.ly/decletstalk2020.
The next virtual session, titled “Managing Grief and Loss During the Holiday Season,” will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and will be geared toward parents, grandparents and other caregivers.
A Parent Café session, presenters will explore the complicated emotions the holidays can stir up and offer strategies for coping with grief and loss during the holiday season.
Speakers will include Anne King, a field advocate for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; Moshe Brownstein, counselor with Collective Balance Counseling; and Donna Balazs, bereavement coordinator with Uplifted Care.
Topics will include grief after the death of a loved one; divorce, relationship breakdowns and separation; and isolation.
Registration is due by Dec. 16 and can be completed at Bit.ly/PSManagingGrief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!