In-person learning in Illinois schools has been halted since March 17, and it’s unclear whether an end is in sight.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Sunday that educators should be prepared to extend e-learning into the fall in case schools have to remain closed.
“I would prepare for both [remote and regular classes] because it is still unclear what things will look like,” Pritzker said in his daily press briefing on Sunday. “I would encourage administrators and teachers to work very hard on making sure that’s available just in case, and also because I think that in the future, we’ll be using e-learning more and more, even in the absence of a pandemic, along with in-person learning.”
Pritzker also said state funds were available to help school districts with the transition.
Meanwhile, the leaders of local private schools, which rely on tuition rather than state funding, have been faring the storm with some unique challenges.
GRACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
When Pritzker first announced all schools in the state would have to close until the end of March, Grace Christian Academy in Kankakee moved its spring break up a week to give teachers time to prepare before easing into an e-learning curriculum.
Teachers were able to test the waters the first week with a school-wide assignment in which students would research various facets of the pandemic and post to a discussion board.
“E-learning is really difficult to do well,” said Principal Aaron Most. “It’s not something where you could just hand someone a computer and say, ‘Go do this.’ It takes a lot of training and practice.”
Grace Christian Academy has 225 students ranging from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.
Most said school funding will be taking a “big hit” this year with the cancellation of the school’s annual dinner auction.
}In effort to keep tuition affordable, the school has hosted a dinner auction for the past dozen years which raises about $100,000 annually. The event would have brought hundreds of community members to campus April 18.
Fortunately, the school has money in reserves and is in a good place financially.
“That’s been a big challenge knowing that we missed out on a big chunk of change we are often able to have,” Most said.
Despite an all-around difficult situation, Most has been able to find some positives. Students are learning life skills like time management, self-motivation and navigating family dynamics that will stay with them long after the pandemic. At the same time, teachers are building tools they will be able to use to enhance future instruction.
“I have teachers here who’ve been teaching longer than I’ve been alive and would have never imagined publishing videos on YouTube,” Most said. “It’s stretched everybody.”
ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN SCHOOL
One of the main concerns for Jim Krupski, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Bourbonnais, was that the school might lose students because parents wouldn’t want to pay tuition while their children are learning from home, particularly preschool students who now have to be in daycare.
So far, that has only been the case for a few students. The school currently has a little over 200 students. Krupski said he’s not anticipating a big decline in enrollment just yet.
“I’m praying we start back up at the beginning of the school year,” he said. “I just can’t see us starting a new school year online.”
Teachers have had their struggles as well, particularly with trying to find a balanced workload that doesn’t overwhelm students and their parents. A practical solution has been to provide instruction four days per week and use Friday as a catch-up day.
“We really want the kids to be achieving to where they’re supposed to be by the end of the year, or at least [be] ready for next school year,” Krupski said. “Obviously, the [learning] deficit will be showing up next fall for not having been in school for five or six months.”
As a private school, St. Paul’s is not bound by Illinois State Board of Education guidelines. However, school administrators chose to adopt the recommendation that grading be non-punitive for the rest of the school year.
Another of Krupski’s concerns is that there will be a need to evaluate students’ educational progress before they move on to the next grade level. He said he’s encouraging parents to continue practicing math and reading skills with children during the summer.
“We pray this [shutdown] gets over in a hurry,” he said.
BISHOP MCNAMARA
Terry Granger, principal of the Bishop McNamara Catholic School in Kankakee, said the schools’ crisis team convened to prepare for a possible shutdown two weeks ahead of Pritzker’s announcement that schools would close.
“We did a lot of planning ahead of time,” he said. “When we finally got the order was when we began the process of remote learning.”
Bishop McNamara schools include sites in Bourbonnais, Bradley and Kankakee. In total, the schools have 850 students ranging from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.
Nicole Gernon, principal of the Bourbonnais school, said teachers have been using creative ways to stay connected with students, such as driving by a student’s home on their birthday, in effort to maintain their social/emotional health.
“They’re very sad right now that they can’t return,” Gernon said. “I know students are feeling that way all over.”
Sister Maureen Fallon, assistant principal at the Kankakee school, said administrators and teachers will have to take time to address the “emotional toll” the pandemic has had on students in the coming weeks and months.
“Some families, even some of our juniors and seniors, are essential workers,” Fallon said. “They live in the fear on a daily basis of, ‘What if I get the virus? What if somebody in my family gets the virus, and how do I respond?’”
Granger agreed that students’ social and emotional needs must be addressed as students shift back into in-person learning — whenever that might be.
“We don’t just educate the mind: we educate the whole child,” he said. “Not being able to see our kids in the buildings on a daily basis, it’s been very difficult for us to come to grips with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!