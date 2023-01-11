...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 12 ft occasionally to 16 feet expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM CST Friday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
SPRINGFIELD — With a new ban on certain guns now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long.
With some country leaders across the state saying they won’t enforce a gun ban, or are Second Amendment sanctuaries, and some publicly saying they won’t comply with a looming registry, Pritzker said Illinois State Police will be responsible for enforcement.
“As are all law enforcement all across our state, and they will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job,” Pritzker said.
While Pritzker said he’s confident the law will survive a legal challenge, Guns Save Life Executive Director John Boch said it’s unconstitutional and they’ll prove it in court.
“This thing is going to be blocked by sometime early February at the latest, and it’s going to be done at that point,” Boch said Wednesday. “There’s already Supreme Court precedent on this. There’s already other states that have tried to do the same thing that have been shut down.”
Boch said multiple gun-owner rights groups have banded together to file multiple challenges in federal court as early as next week.
