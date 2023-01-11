JB Pritzker (copy) (copy)

Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

 Blueroomstream.com/Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — With a new ban on certain guns now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long.

With some country leaders across the state saying they won’t enforce a gun ban, or are Second Amendment sanctuaries, and some publicly saying they won’t comply with a looming registry, Pritzker said Illinois State Police will be responsible for enforcement.

