JOLIET — Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed additional COVID-19 mitigation measures he is imposing for Kankakee and Will counties and said restrictions will be extended or strengthened if the positivity rate does not improve by the end of the 14-day period.
“To a large extent, it will be up to the residents of each region to decide where they go from here,” Pritzker said Tuesday during a press conference at the Will County Health Department. “Because if you wear your mask and you keep 6 feet of distance when in public, there will be a lot fewer infections and a lot fewer restrictions.”
The restrictions that begin Wednesday are in response to Region 7 (Kankakee and Will counties) meeting or exceeding average COVID-19 positivity rates of 8 percent for three consecutive days.
Pritzker also addressed Region 4 (Metro East region bordering St. Louis) where average positivity rates were at or above 8 percent for 11 consecutive days and said the region is on track to receive the same restrictions as those going into effect in Region beginning Sept. 2.
Pritzker said he mistakenly
At first Region 4 was allowed to impose its own two-week mitigation efforts. But Pritzker said that was a mistake as the mitigation efforts appear to be failing.
He said positivity levels in Regions 4 and 7 are “far above what we see in the rest of the state of Illinois;” they also exceed levels in California and North Carolina and are approaching levels in Georgia.
“This is a red alert for everyone who works and lives here, and it demands a renewed effort to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Pritzker said.
Restrictions start Wednesday for Region 7, including that bars and restaurants in the two counties will not be allowed to offer any indoor service; outdoor seating will be restricted to tables being at least 6 feet apart, and the establishments must close by 11 p.m.
All patrons have to remain seated, and reservations will be required for any size groups. Bar stools must be removed to discourage ordering, sitting or congregating at bars.
Party buses will be closed, and gathering limits will be 25 individuals or 25 percent of overall room capacity.
“None of these rules are intended to punish or to irritate anyone,” Pritzker said. “They are imposed with a sincere desire to keep the people of Will and Kankakee counties safe and healthy.”
If the average positivity rate stays at 6.5 percent or lower for 14 days, the region will return to Phase 4 restrictions under the Restore Illinois plan, Pritzker said.
If the average positivity rate stays between 6.5 and 8 percent, the Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to monitor the region to determine if additional restrictions are needed or if they can be removed.
If the average positivity rate stays at 8 percent or higher for 14 days, more stringent restrictions will be applied.
