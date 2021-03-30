Farmer Equity Act

• Requires US Department of Agriculture to conduct a disparity study and use the data to determine economic and other disparities associated with farm ownership and farm operations in Illinois.

• Study must focus on identifying and comparing economic, land ownership, education, and other related difference between black farmers and white farmers, but may include data collected in regards to farmers from other socially disadvantaged groups. It must collect, compare, and analyze data relating to disparities or differences in farm operations for the following areas:

• Farm ownership and size/acreage of the farmland owned compared to the number of farmers who are farm tenants

• Distribution of farm-related generated income and wealth

• Accessibility and availability to grants, loans, commodity subsidies, and other financial assistance

• Access to technical assistance programs and mechanization

• Participation in continuing education, outreach, or other agriculturally related services or programs

• Interest in farming by young or beginning farmers

Source: Illinois Lt. Governor's Office