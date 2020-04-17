Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that school closures will extend and remote learning days will continue for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
“I’ve said time and time again, our decisions must follow the science and the science says our students can’t go back to their normal routine this year,” Pritzker said during his press conference Friday.
Pritzker’s announcement extends his previous order which carried school closures through the end of April. Mandatory school closures began March 17.
Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 Interim Superintendent Margaret Longo said she appreciates the measured approach Pritzker took in waiting to see how COVID-19 trends unfolded before closing schools for the rest of the year.
“It’s an incredibly sad time for all of us,” she said. “But we totally understand with the spread of the virus and the number of deaths in the state of Illinois.”
Longo said the district has been preparing for the possibility that closures would be extended through the end of the school year as other states like Indiana had already made those decisions.
“It is an awesome responsibility to ensure that we are delivering education to our kids through remote learning,” she said.
Longo said she has been working with the district’s new superintendent Adam Ehrman, who is set to assume the position July 1, on ways to assess learning gaps and provide social and emotional support next school year when, presumably, in-person instruction resumes.
“You have to be thinking in five or six different directions,” she said. “What is now? What is next month? What is the summer? What is the beginning of the school year and throughout next school year?”
Herscher Community Unit School District 2 Superintendent Rich Decman said he anticipated Pritzker’s announcement that closures would extend for the rest of the school year.
While the district is prepared to continue remote learning plans, Decman said the experiences students will miss out on, particularly high school seniors, is a “terrible loss.”
“We are deeply saddened for our seniors,” he said. “I can’t express that more strongly. It’s a travesty, but we will try to do the best to fulfill some of those gaps.”
Moving forward, school officials will be working through some of the finer details, such as how students will retrieve things they left at school and return textbooks as well as what types of additional supports will be needed during the summer.
“We are as prepared as we possibly can be, but is this as good as in-person instruction? By all means, no,” Decman said. “It’s not even close, but we are getting better with it.”
Decman said this situation will help the district to be prepared for remote instruction for future school closures due to weather or other circumstances. Despite the small positive, seeing students in school again is the ultimate goal, he said.
“We want our kids back,” Decman said.
Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Generva Walters said she was disappointed to hear about the extended school closure because of the experiences that students, particularly high school seniors, would miss.
“We had the academic piece covered as much as you can given the diverse needs of our families,” she said. “I’m really worried about the social piece, the activities and the ability to interact with adults and peers, that’s what I’m most concerned about.”
Although the in-person socialization aspect of school has ended, when it comes to the learning aspect, “we are still in school,” she said.
The district has been developing its use of a remote learning system called Learning Anywhere, Anytime for about two years, which has helped to ease the transition.
However, school officials are still prioritizing communicating with families to make sure they are doing OK, particularly when they have not checked in with teachers.
“We are co-teaching now with parents and families,” Walters said. “In our minds, we are just extending our learning from the building into the community.”
Momence Community Unit School District 1 Superintendent Shannon Anderson said school officials spent the past week preparing a remote learning calendar for the rest of the school year in anticipation of Pritzker’s announcement.
Although he is disappointed that students won’t be able to reunite with their teachers in person for the rest of the school year, Anderson said he understands the governor’s actions in light of the COVID-19 situation.
“Many of our students miss going to school every day, and those feelings are shared by our staff,” Anderson said.
He added that he “couldn’t be more proud” of the dedication and countless hours teachers have given to ensure students’ needs are met.
