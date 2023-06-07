Pritzker

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD — With the first round of briefs in the challenge to Illinois’ gun and magazine ban in front of the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, plaintiffs are preparing their filings.

Illinois banned more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines over certain capacities on Jan. 10. There were already bans in Cook County and the city of Chicago.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals has the consolidated docket of cases from the Southern District and Northern District federal courts where plaintiffs are challenging bans on semi-automatic firearms and magazines over certain capacities.

