KANKAKEE — When Limestone’s Ron O’Connor steps up to the first tee with a driver in his hand at the Kankakee Country Club this weekend, he will be feeling more than the usual nerves. He is a returning champion in this year’s 57th annual Clive Rollison Memorial Golf Tournament and that fact brings to bear some added pressure — as well as expectations.
“The pressure is always on. But there may be a little more,” the 55-year-old, two-time champion said this week. O’Connor also was on the winning team in 2007.
Although O’Connor, the owner of Clean Cut Lawn Care in Kankakee, has certainly never played in any big-time sporting events, he compared the two-day Rollison tournament to the super bowl of Kankakee County golf.
“But when I was younger, I think there was even more pressure. I think I’ve improved my game over the years,” he said.
There are 17, four-man teams participating this year. The first team this year featuring Niles Crum, Steve Lemon, Stuth and John Barnes tees off at 8:30 a.m. The final group is scheduled to begin its round at 11:10 a.m.
While the team partners change each year, O’Connor is hoping to hoist the 2019 trophy.
So is one of his 2018 teammates, retired Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge Dan Gould.
Gould has participated in about 25 Rollison tournaments, with last year’s event being the first time he participated on a championship team.
“It was so unexpected,” Gould explained. He noted his foursome was 8-under par after Saturday’s play, but Sunday turned into magic.
“We woke up on Sunday and we were on fire,” Gould, 75, said of the team which also included Scott Deatherage and Dennis Stuth.
The team finished with a combined 26-under par score. The score overwhelmed the field allowing them to post a six-stroke victory over second-place finishers Joe Wertz, Ken Williams, Brad Hove and Kent Frye.
“It was an incredible one-day run,” Gould said.
So how does last year’s success impact this year’s tournament for Gould?
“I will tell you I’m going to be very relaxed going into this year’s event,” he said. But, he will play with certain degree of new confidence this week.
“I know I can be a part of a winning team. I can make a contribution and that feels good.
“I’m going to enjoy this weekend. I’m going to be relaxed and just play my game. When you play like that, good things can happen,” he said.
O’Connor knows that feeling as well. He hopes he can become a back-to-back champion.
“I hope it all works out, but golf can be a humbling game. I can bring you to your knees,” he said.
However events unfold this week, the team which ultimately hoists the trophy will be grateful for this experience.
“This is the crown jewel of golf for all of us,” O’Connor said. “This is certainly one fo the nice things for Kankakee County.”
ROUND 1 TEE TIMES (Saturday)
8:30 a.m. — Niles Crum, Steve Lemon, Dennis Stuth, John Barnes
8:40 a.m. — Jeff Walters, Kevin Pinski, Edward Glazar, Jerome Warner
8:50 a.m. — Dave Gibson, Ron O’Connor, Daniel Korthauer, Mike Scanlon
9 a.m. — Neil Magruder, Nick Elliot, Marc Naese, Travis J. Heil
9:10 a.m. — Kevin Mansfield, David A. Faber, Matt McLaren, Greg Deck
9:20 a.m. — Bob Gessner, Todd Dorn, Jorge Contreras, Todd Widholm
9:30 a.m. — Kent Frye, Tom Scanlon, Brad Hove, Rende Langlois
9:40 a.m. — Daniel Lateano, Matthew Hoffman, Mark Vidas, Scott Irps
9:50 a.m. — Brett Gordon, Mike R. Magruder, Don Devereaux, Matt Schore
10 a.m. — Thomas Stirnaman, Travis Barker, Jeff Chiero, Ken Williams
10:10 a.m. — Tim Milner, Tom Ryan, Al Messier, Steve Curren
10:20 a.m. — Jerry Kuntz, George Ryan Jr., Mehmet Sipahi, Dan Gould
10:30 a.m. — Joe Wertz, Bruce Dickstein, Andrew Smith, Steve Smith
10:40 a.m. — Keith Decker, Christopher Curtis, Ken Tousignant, Dave Taylor
10:50 a.m. — Ryan Magruder, Doug Randolph, Mike Beach, Brian Brown
11 a.m. — Robert Regas, Mike Pinski, Michael Lynch, Brad Kuntz
11:10 a.m. — Steve Lemenager, David Tyson, Brian Hiatt, Alan Webber
