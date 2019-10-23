By Daily Journal staff report
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the center court entrance behind Northfield Square mall, Bradley.
The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of unused or expired prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Take Back day is hosted by Pledge for Life Partnership, Riverside Healthcare and KAMEG, in conjunction with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and the Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais police departments.
The Kankakee High School Green Team will recycle the medicine bottle caps to make benches in the community.
For more information, visit pledgeforlife.org.
