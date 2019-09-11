Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center will host its annual Life Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Chalfant Hall on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University.
This year’s motivational speaker, Chet McDoniel, was born on Jan. 5, 1980, with no arms and shortened legs, yet his parents chose to raise him as they would any other child. They instilled in him a positive attitude he displays to this day despite the many struggles he has faced. He believes he has a gift to share regarding the incredible value of life, how to overcome insurmountable odds, and how to enjoy life to its fullest.
McDoniel graduated magna cum laude from the University of North Texas in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in radio, television, and film production. He serves as worship leader at his church, owns his own travel agency and maintains an active public speaking calendar. He and his wife, Joni, and daughters, Hannah, Olivia and Ellie, live in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area.
Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center exists to help women understand all options so they are empowered to make informed choices when feeling helpless or alone during pregnancy. The center’s free services also are provided to benefit and help build healthy and stable families in our community by providing compassionate care and parenting resources.
Reservations are requested for the banquet. Although there is no cost to attend, an appeal is made for donations to support the work of Living Alternatives. Please reserve your seat by visiting the website hopeforafuture.com or calling 815-933-2207. Doors open at 6 p.m. the night of the event.
