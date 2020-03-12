KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said today that precautions are being taken to minimize the risk of exposure to coronavirus for Tuesday's primary election.
Election judges at polling places will provide hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to voters, Hendrickson said. Judges have been instructed to regularly wipe down pollbooks, voting booths and touch-screen voting devices.
"If voters want to, they can also use their own black pen to vote," Hendrickson said.
He suggested visiting your polling place during slower times, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Another option is early voting. As of Wednesday, 1,700 voters have taken advantage of early voting in Kankakee County. In the 2016 primary election, 2,200 votes were cast early.
Voting on touch-screen equipment continues at the Bourbonnais Municipal Building (upstairs), 700 Main St. NW. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. today and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Early voting hours at the Kankakee County Clerk's office, 189 E. Court St. are 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday; from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday; and from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Paper ballots are available.
For more information, contact the clerk's office at 815-937-2990.
