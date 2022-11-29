...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, southwest winds to 30 kt. Highest waves east of
Burns Harbor.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Wilmette
Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 PM CST Wednesday. For
the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Prairie 4-H again will be collecting donated items, including food, to benefit local families in need.
BEECHER — Prairie 4-H is collecting food for those struggling in Beecher this holiday season. Items sought include non-perishable canned foods, dry goods, paper products and personal care items. In past years, more than 30 Beecher families have been aided by this effort.
For those households who have received a bag to fill on their porch, have the bag filled and ready for pick up on the porch by 9 a.m. Dec. 17.
There also are drop boxes placed at Walt’s Food Center and in the lobby of Beecher’s post office. The boxes will be open for donations beginning Dec. 10 until 11 a.m. Dec. 17. For questions or special pick-up requests, call Courtney Selucky at 708-825-8476.
