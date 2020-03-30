KANKAKEE — Donations of personal protective equipment are now being accepted by the Kankakee County Emergency Management Agency located at the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, 3000 S. Justice Way, Kankakee.
Any donations will be used by health-care workers and first responders. Items requested include surgical masks, N95 respirators, 3M half masks, PAPRS, Tyvek Suits, Cavi Wipes or Opti-Cide wipes, shoe/boot covers, bouffant caps, gloves, gowns, coveralls/bunny suits, face shields, and safety glasses and goggles.
They are also taking donations of sewn masks made by hand. Donations must meet the following standard: must be at least 3-ply with outside cotton layers and a polyester interface. Recommended patterns can be found at drstreicher.com or joann.com
For more information or to arrange a donation, call Becky Powell with the Kankakee County EMA at 815-351-0027 or email bpowell@k3county.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!