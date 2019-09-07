The Potawatomi Paddlers Association’s (PPA) summer raffle fundraiser will be held 6 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Papi’s Pizza, 150 E. Station St., Kankakee. Tickets can be purchased at Papi’s.
PPA raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25. Prizes include sit on top kayaks donated by Farm and Fleet and Big R and $50 gift cards from Farm and Fleet and Meijer. Winning raffle tickets will be drawn at 8:30 p.m.
The PPA fundraiser supports a plan to construct an accessible kayak launch at Momence Island Park. PPA, a 501c3 nonprofit, seeks upwards of $35,000 to develop the launch in partnership with the Momence Park District.
The accessible kayak launch project furthers PPA’s mission to expand opportunities for safe and fun paddlesports on the Kankakee River.
According to the launch manufacturer, “The EZ Dock kayak and canoe launch is a safe and easy way to launch and dock kayaks. The EZ Launch® Accessible Transfer system for kayaks and canoes provides individuals with disabilities accessibility that exceeds the minimum requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The easy to use transfer bench and transfer slide boards allows users to simply sit, slide over and drop down into a kayak or canoe then use the side rails to pull off or back on.”
This will be the first accessible launch located along the Illinois portion of the Kankakee River. If the PPA is successful in their effort, additional accessible launches will be planned for other areas along the Kankakee River.
PPA formed in 2018 following the designation of the Kankakee River as a National Water Trail, one of only 22 such rivers in the country.
Contributions for the kayak launch can be made to the Potawatomi Paddlers Association, P. O. Box 503, Kankakee, IL 60901.
