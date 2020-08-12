KANKAKEE — More than 9,400 ComEd customers in Kankakee County remained without electrical services as of early this afternoon, but that figure is a sharp decrease as to where the county was at one day ago.
According to ComEd's website which updates outage figures, 18 percent of Kankakee County energy accounts were without power as of 2:18 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, some 36 percent of ComEd's county customers — nearly 18,000 — were without power.
Across ComEd's network in northern Illinois, there were 178,000 customers without service as of 2:34 p.m. today.
Locally, Kankakee had 3,556 remaining outages which represents 31 percent of city customers.
In Bonfield, 85 percent of utility customers were still without power and in Limestone, the percentage was 83.
Over the course of the past 24 hours, the bulk of the Herscher population was back in service. In Herscher, 17 percent of customers are still waiting for power.
Manteno has fewer than five customers without service. In Bourbonnais, only 3 percent are without power and in Bradley the powerless percentage is down to 7. In St. Anne, 8 percent of users are without service.
In Kankakee's lower Riverview area which has vast outages, electrical crews were working on restoring power this afternoon. There was not yet any update as to when service there will be restored.
