BRADLEY — A Bradley official suggested this week that Kankakee compensate the regional sewer plant for “potential” overbilling of lab services.
Rob Romo, Bradley’s finance director, reported to village officials Monday about his concerns with the plant’s operator, the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, which serves Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park.
Last week, Kankakee reduced its lab charges to the plant by 40 percent, to $360,000, from $580,000. This was after the agency had sought bids from outside companies.
In his presentation, Romo said he found inconsistencies in the lab billing over the last few fiscal years — $310,000 in 2016, $368,000 in 2017, $479,000 in 2018 and $580,000 in 2019.
Romo said he plans to address this issue.
“I will bring these questions to the next KRMA meeting and request more information from the city of Kankakee possibly with the intent of getting some of that money back because of potential overbilling by the city of Kankakee,” he said.
For more than two decades until April 2018, Richard Simms was KRMA’s executive director and the city’s superintendent of environmental services. That means Simms, who now is in a dispute with both entities and is under federal investigation, was on both sides of the lab transactions.
Another issue for Romo is an annual fee that KRMA pays Kankakee. It is supposed to be in place of the property taxes that the city would normally get if the plant was private property. Government and nonprofit entities typically do not pay property taxes.
The city is proposing to increase the fee to $102,000, from $50,000.
Romo told the village board he was “pretty confident” that no other government entity pays Kankakee such fees.
The thought is that KRMA’s fee to Kankakee is compensation for services such as police, fire and public works.
But Romo said the sewer plant rarely calls the police and that it pays the city $500 for false fire alarms.
As for public works, Romo noted all the streets outside the KRMA property are Bradley’s, not Kankakee’s.
In an interview Tuesday, Dave Tyson, the sewer plant’s executive director, said KRMA occasionally has Kankakee public works do work on its property, but not since Tyson became executive director last year.
“We pay for our own streets at the plant,” Tyson said.
Romo said he believed the fee is “extremely excessive.” As a KRMA board member, he said he would vote against it.
But Kankakee may get the fee it wants because the city’s mayor picks four of the seven members. Together, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park are a minority, each getting one vote.
Romo said he has plans to raise his issues with the fee at next month’s KRMA board meeting.
“I’ll be asking for detailed documentation and support on how they come up with their number,” he said.
Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and Finance Director Elizabeth Kubal, both KRMA board members, have not returned messages for comment.
