Kankakee County is at the top of a short list to land a global manufacturer of lithium batteries at the former Kmart distribution center in Manteno as revealed Wednesday.

But before the negotiations got out of the starting blocks, Kankakee County took its name out of the running for the plant.

The Economic Alliance of Kankakee County was contacted in December 2022 about the site, and it submitted the proposal through the state of Illinois.

