Kankakee County is at the top of a short list to land a global manufacturer of lithium batteries at the former Kmart distribution center in Manteno as revealed Wednesday.
But before the negotiations got out of the starting blocks, Kankakee County took its name out of the running for the plant.
The Economic Alliance of Kankakee County was contacted in December 2022 about the site, and it submitted the proposal through the state of Illinois.
Later, local officials found out the company, based in China, was wanting a tax abatement as part of the deal. The site, owned by Eddie Lampert, currently generates $973,000 in annual tax revenue split among 10 taxing bodies.
“So we called the state and told them, ‘You might want to take us out of that project because we’re getting a lot of tax money from that building already,’” said Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance and mayor of Manteno. “I’m not going to ask the taxing bodies, ‘Hey, we’re going to try to entice a company, and you’re going to lose all the money.’ … It’d be nice to get a project, but we’re not going to give up that kind of money.”
The company looked at four other Illinois sites, including Aurora and Joliet.
Nugent figured the manufacturer had moved on from the Manteno site until he got a call in May from the commercial real estate company JLL.
The real estate representative said the manufacturer still wanted to look at the Kmart site, which checks a lot of boxes for its needs. The company would be investing $2 billion at the site and eventually employ 2,600 with an average salary of $55,000.
Nugent met with representatives from the Chinese company, and they asked him several questions about the site. The manufacturer also met with officials from Nicor and ComEd, who would have to supply energy and power for the site.
A short time later, in June, he met with the company again. There were some concerns with ComEd being able to supply enough power in order to produce the lithium batteries.
The president of ComEd got involved and said it would do what it has to do to make the site work.
WHAT CAN YOU OFFER?
JLL got back with Nugent and said the ComEd problem was solved and wanted to know what Kankakee County could do about the taxes.
It was then when the Economic Alliance presented a plan to cap the taxes once it got to the point of generating $2 million annually in tax revenue — which computed to a value of $58 million for the site.
All the 10 taxing bodies OK’d the intergovernmental agreement, including the Kankakee County Board which unanimously approved the measure on Wednesday.
Kankakee County presented its proposal in early August, and the company said they would accept that plan. Through the Manteno Township assessor the property is now valued at $28 million. The cap on the $2 million of tax revenue would last for 30 years.
If the manufacturer selects that Manteno site, which is 158 acres and has 1.5 million square feet of space, it will likely expand once the building is up and running. The company didn’t want to see its taxes increase every time it spends money.
“We’re going to freeze it at the $2 million [level],” Nugent said. “Everybody is going to get more than double the money they’re currently getting.”
Nugent said he was surprised the company accepted Kankakee County’s proposal.
“I think what it is, is it gives the company the ability to budget for the next 30 years,” he said. “Their taxes are going to be this. It might take them five years to get to that because if they buy the building at $30 million, then they’re spending some money on it right away.”
Now Kankakee County must wait to hear back from the manufacturer, who will make the announcement, likely in concert with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office.
The state has offered the company some incentives, Nugent said. The company wants to be producing batteries within two years to meet its contracts.
RIPPLE EFFECT
If the manufacturer chooses the Manteno site, it could spur further economic development, not only around the Interstate 57 interchange at mile 322, but also in Bourbonnais and Kankakee.
“This is good for the whole county,” Nugent said. “It’s good for Manteno, but I think if there’s other companies that want to be close to them, all of a sudden Bourbonnais Parkway gets a shot in the arm, too. There’s a lot of land that’s around there that could potentially be for development.”
Board member Steve Hunter said the annual payroll of the potential 2,600 employees will be a big boost to the local retail economy.
“Also we’re at 5% in terms of unemployment [in the county], and that’s going to go down substantially,” he said. “I would think there would be a lot of spin offs in terms of other jobs that would be created in order to support the factory.”
It will absolutely increase the need for more housing, which the Economic Alliance has been actively pursuing.
“I don’t know that it will be in Manteno,” Nugent said. “It will be in Bourbonnais, it will be in Bradley, and it will be in Kankakee. It will be all over the place because everybody doesn’t have to live a minute from work, but maybe they want to live 20 minutes from work.”
Kankakee County Board member Amber Armer-Irps, who is a Realtor, said the proposed factory will bring in more opportunity for growth. The area around the Manteno site is in an enterprise zone, which gives builders breaks on dollars spent on materials.
“We need more growth in our area,” she said. “By having this come in here, this is just not one opportunity. We’re going to have multiple opportunities to bring big business here. I think that this will really help our market.”
Armer-Irps, whose 28th district includes part of Bourbonnais and an area northwest of the village, said a new factory will spur homebuilding.
“Especially with the projects they’re doing with the enterprise zones,” she said. “I think that will help, and then we need some big boxes, we need some of our areas to provide, even Bourbonnais Bradley, they need to even do some things for our builders to make it as easy as possible because right now we are really low in inventory [of homes].
“Over the next five years if this many jobs are coming to the area, maybe we can spur some new buildings in the area. … We need to work with [the builders]. We need more subdivisions. That’s our problem. We don’t have enough lots.”
Board member Peggy Sue Munday, who represents Bradley and grew up in Manteno, recalled an old saying in Manteno, “Small town, big future.”
“This is our big future,” she said.