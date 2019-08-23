KANKAKEE — A 60-acre senior housing development eyed for west Kankakee along Illinois Route 113 already has sparked debate even though the project has not been formally proposed.
Kankakee area developer Mike Pinski, owner of MJP Development, and his brother, Dr. Kevin Pinski, are preparing plans to construct a $6 million to $9 million development along the Kankakee River for residents ages 55 and older.
The developers likely would seek annexation of the Limestone Township property into Kankakee municipal boundaries to gain connection to the city’s sewer system. If annexed, the property would be in the 3rd Ward.
The property is just outside of the city boundaries, immediately east of the sharp curve along Route 113. The development would face the river.
Mike Pinski has developed several notable projects within Kankakee County. Among those projects are the Kankakee County Health Department building in west Kankakee, the former Graham’s light manufacturing building across North Schuyler Avenue from the Paramount Theatre in downtown Kankakee and the former PNC Bank building along North Street in Bradley.
This housing project would consist of 215, one- to two-story, pre-manufactured houses. The dwellings would range in price from $80,000 to $160,000.
While the occupant would own the house, the developers would own and maintain the entire complex. The complex would consist of share-used buildings such as a clubhouse.
No plans or annexation request have been formally presented to Kankakee.
The developers behind the project, however, had hoped to make a presentation to the Kankakee City Council on Monday. The presentation did not happen.
Near the conclusion of Monday’s council meeting, 3rd Ward Alderman David Crawford expressed frustration that the developers were not put on the agenda so a presentation could be made.
He stated to Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong that he has been told she will not support anything that Crawford supports.
“This is ridiculous for us not to be exploring,” Crawford said. “I think it’s ridiculous we are stopping potential development.”
After Crawford spoke, the mayor countered that the matter was never intended to be on the council’s Monday agenda. She said the city still is seeking information.
The mayor said city leadership would like to tour communities where these types of developments exist.
Kankakee has long struggled with attracting new housing developments. The last major subdivision developed here was west Kankakee’s Gracefield subdivision, built in the 1960s.
A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!