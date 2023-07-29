Harvard Apartments

An apartment building on Harvard Street in Momence had the roof torn off and a wall collapsed by a possible tornado that hit late Friday.

 Momence Fire Protection District

The two-story complex is located in the 200 block of Harvard Street, on the south side of Momence.

No one was injured, Momence Fire Protection District Chief Jim Spoon said.

