Training for the Kankakee County Community Crisis Response Team will likely be held in February once dates can be confirmed with all parties involved.
The training was part of the agenda of the Kankakee County Law Enforcement meeting sponsored by the NAACP Wednesday at the Kankakee County Sheriff's Complex.
"The whole premise of this group and our response team is to respond to an incident to deal with civil unrest and events affecting individuals and groups throughout Kankakee County," said Theodis Pace, president the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP. "This [law enforcement] group was formed, which really brought on the 10-Shared Principles where NAACP, our respective communities and law enforcement bridged this gap and built in trust among law enforcement and our respective communities."
The training to be held at Kankakee Community College was originally scheduled on Nov. 12 and 14 but was postponed due to local mitigations to combat COVID-19. The dates now being considered are Feb. 18 and 20 or Feb. 25 and 27 at KCC. The two-day training will be on a Thursday and Saturday.
KCCCRT was the first NAACP-backed crisis team in Illinois when it was formed in March 2019. It consists of people from diverse backgrounds, including community leaders, police, firefighters, church officials and former criminals.
The team’s goals are to reduce crime, improve relationships between police and community members, evaluate and manage crises and enhance police practices. It would respond to a wide range of incidents, from arrests and suicides to crimes and police-involved shootings.
The training will cover a large range of topics, including police procedures dealing with police officer's rights, body cameras, use of force, officer's responsibilities as well as the team's responsibilities and communications. It's hopeful that dates for the training can be set within the next week.
Discussion of police reform bill
Discussion at Wednesday's meeting also covered Illinois House Bill 163 that will mandate all police agencies must have body cams. The bill now renamed House Bill 3653 awaits the governor's signature, and it would mandate body cams by 2025.
"As a goal of having them I think it's a good thing," said Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman, who said his department has been looking at three different types of body cams. "We're pursuing it, but I don't know financially how we go about it for the city of Kankakee."
With body cams being mandated, Kosman said the state might provide money for the purchase.
"It's something I've got to find out more about it," he said. "I would think there would be a lot of problems with a lot of communities if they mandate it. I haven't read the law, so I don't know what the time frame is for making them mandatory."
Bradley Chief of Police Don Barber said his office got approval from the village board to look into body cams.
"We have looked at several different ones," he said. "We're in a little different position than some of the other municipalities on some of the finances. One thing that will save us on our body cams that if we go with a Panasonic brand that we are looking at heavily, it will talk to our arbitrators on the dash cams that are already in our cars. We have an in-house server that we can store stuff on instead of paying for cloud storage. That will save us a lot."
Barber said his department is close to making a purchase if the committees approve it, depending on financing.
The Bourbonnais Police Department already uses police body cams.
Pace said the law enforcement meeting, that meets every other month, is helping the county stay ahead of the curve. The next meeting is set for noon March 10.
"We're tying to put everything on track to make sure that what happens across America doesn't happen here in Kankakee County," Pace said. "That's the gist of our meeting with civilian review board proposals, body cams and things of that nature."
