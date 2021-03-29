Disclaimer: To my knowledge, I have never consumed a Portillo’s hot dog, hamburger, Italian beef or chocolate cake.
To the best of my long-term memory, I have never stepped foot in a Portillo’s restaurant.
From the seemingly non-stop chatter about the need for Kankakee County to have this dining option here, I can only imagine the selection must be out of this world.
Brace yourself, Kankakee County residents. Are you seated? Grab hold of something to brace yourself. Are you ready? You’re sure?
Portillo’s is ...................... not coming to this region anytime soon.
Sorry. Now clean up that puddle of drool.
A week or so ago, a worker at a local restaurant was so tired of hearing about Portillo’s that a fake Facebook page was created and it turned into a (feeding) frenzy.
No big announcements, but just a page set up as a local location for Portillo’s. That’s all it took. It created such a commotion that the company ultimately put out a message stating it had no plans at this time to locate here. The message did not rule out Kankakee County forever, just not right now.
The fake Facebook page was taken down.
Once the page starting get traction and mountains of likes, there was nearly immediate speculation the restaurant would be locating in Bradley. Some suspected the former Coyote Canyon location, which is for sale and listing agent Greg Leutloff recently posted a “contract pending” sign to the location along Illinois 50, just north of the new Saucy Crab restaurant.
“It is not Portillo’s,” said Leutloff. “I can put that part to rest as representing the owners of the property.”
He, of course, could not reveal the identity of the incoming business. He did, however, share this.
“I can say this: This village of Bradley and Kankakee County in general will be very happy about the end user.”
Portillo’s, founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo, a returning-home U.S. Marine, and his brother, Frank, opened a hot dog stand in suburban Villa Park called ”The Dog House.”
If you have to have something from Portillo’s, I can help. There are locations in New Lenox, Homewood, Tinley Park, Shorewood, St. Charles, Crestwood, Bloomington and Champaign, just to name a few.
Jeff Bennett, of McColly-Bennett Commercial Real Estate, said he also is well aware of the Portillo’s chatter. But, he said, “I’m more fascinated with the fake news surrounding it,” he said.
Interested in some memorabilia from the Coyote Canyon?
An online auction, conducted by Grafe Auction, has been set for 10 a.m. April 6 — election day — to sell restaurant equipment and seating.
If you are in the need of large pots, pans, trays, seating, kitchen small wares or nearly anything else restaurant related, as well as some T-shirts, hats and memorabilia displaying Coyote Canyon will be up for sale as well. If you are into restaurants, were a fan of the business, or are in need of kitchenware, this is an event you might not want to miss. Visit GAbid.com or call 800-328-5920 for more information.
A catalog on the Graffe auction website will list items available.
As most local folks are well aware, Coyote Canyon was a popular buffet-style restaurant in Bradley along Illinois 50. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic made its appearance, the operator of the establishment, Jim Johanek, could not come up with a way in the now-hyper-sensitive-world of germ-mania as to how to operate a restaurant of this style.
He announced in June 2020 the restaurant, 1350 Locke Drive in Bourbonnais, would not reopen after closing previously due to state-mandated restrictions.
