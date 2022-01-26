KANKAKEE — Starting Monday, visitors will be permitted to bring portable electronic devices into many of the state’s 102 courthouses. But not in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
Earlier this month, the Illinois Supreme Court issued an administrative order allowing the use of smartphones, tablets, smart watches and e-books.
Currently, some courthouses in the state have policies allowing for certain personnel — attorneys, jurors and other court users and staff — to possess such devices. In the new order, those representing themselves will have the same access.
“The courts must adapt with the times, and this is an important way to address the needs of the court users,” Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said in a release. “It is no longer realistic to ask people to leave their cellphones and other electronics at home when they visit courthouses.”
In setting the new policy, the Illinois Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission sought input from the Conference of Chief Justices. The commission started researching what was happening in Illinois and other states in 2018.
“It was time we allowed them,” said Kankakee Circuit Judge Michael Kramer, who was the 21st Judicial Circuit’s chief judge at the time of the policy review and chairman of the chief judges group. “The big counties were already doing this without any problems.”
Ultimately, the decision was left up to local discretion. The Supreme Court ruling allowed that “if a Chief Judge of the Circuit determines that portable electronic devices interfere with the administration of justice or cause a threat to safety or security, they may prohibit such devices from being carried into specific courtrooms ... or an entire courthouse if the courthouse provides storage for the devices at no cost to the court visitor at the security entrance.”
In Kankakee and Iroquois counties — which comprise the 21st Judicial Circuit — the decision was made to stick with the current policy of barring electronic devices.
Kankakee County’s no cellphone policy at the courthouse has been around since at least 1995.
“We are going to continue prohibiting them for security reasons,” 21st Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington said. “There have been a few incidents through the years where people took pictures of witnesses or jurors.”
The supreme court order does say that devices are prohibited from taking photographs, video images or making audio recordings of protective jurors or juror at any time. Further, it says that court visitors cannot use their device to communicate with a witness or juror.
Cunnington said the courthouse will be adding storage near the public entrance on the northside. Currently, those entering the courthouse with a cellphone are required to either take it back to their vehicle or store it at designated locations.
As has been the practice before the Supreme Court’s new order, people representing themselves in Kankakee County court will be allowed to use their phones to show proof of insurance in traffic cases as well as use the phone to show documents and pictures relevant to their case, Cunnington said.
Will County
Chief Judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit Daniel Kennedy issued an order allowing the use of smartphones, tablets, smart watches and e-books.
“Electronic devices such as cellphones, and tablets have become essential tools today, and the courts must adapt with the times,” Kennedy said in a release.
“Many of these devices are used by self-represented litigants in their case, and they have became more vital in presenting evidence.”
