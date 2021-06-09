BUCKLEY — More details are coming to light in the case of a body found in a fuel tanker last week in rural Iroquois County. The discovery came after two truck drivers noticed the fuel wasn't flowing smoothly during unloading, police said.
The drivers were trying to unload the tanker Friday at a gas transfer hub in Iroquois County when they found the body after opening it to determine why the fuel wasn't flowing steadily, Coroner Bill Cheatum said.
The drivers said they had faced problems unloading gas from the tanker for a couple of days and had no idea how the body ended up inside it, Cheatum said.
Illinois State Police identified the man as Garrett Mayer, 29, of Nashville, which is located more than 240 miles from Kankakee in southern Illinois.
An autopsy was conducted Saturday at the Champaign County Coroner's Office, and toxicology results are pending. The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office is investigating Mayer's death.
The body was found while the tanker truck was stopped at the gas transfer hub near the village of Buckley.
Buckley, Paxton and the Urbana fire departments assisted in removing Meyer’s body.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
