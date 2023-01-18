BOURBONNAIS — Zachary Rohlfs is willing to do a job most people seek any excuse to avoid.

Now a duty he completes after he concludes his full-time job where he works as a security guard for Weiser Security, of South Holland, Rohlfs is aiming to expand this after-hours job — cleaning residential front and back yards of, how should I put it, dog droppings — into not just an after-work business, but hopefully, a successful small business.

Rohlfs, 22, a lifelong area resident, is the owner-operator of The Poolice — To Collect and Serve, a business he created in September 2021 in which he picks up and totes away dog waste from residential properties of people who would rather not be faced with that task.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

